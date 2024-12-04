The Antics Begin in Washington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incoming Washington governor Bob Ferguson has created a special committee to fight Donald Trump. Dems say WA is facing a $10-$12B budget shortfall and of course that will mean new taxes. A WA Democrat is proposing homeless should be a protected class and allowed to camp on all public property.
#Washington #Ferguson #wademocrats #democrats #tax #economy #walegislature #leftcoastnews #behindtheline #prep #preppernews #shtf #shtfnews #government #governmentoverreach