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The Templar Revelation, The Mandaeans, And The True Christ. By Lynn Picknett And Clive Prince
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105 views • December 01, 2019
„Johannite heretical wisdom identifies the Messiah—the figure prophesied to found the holy city of the future—as being NOT Jesus but John the Baptist. Such a designation is consistent with the ancient Johannite heresy, which stated that John was both Messiah and founder of the gnostic Johannite path that leads to the intuitive vision of the Heavenly Jerusalem. According to this heretical tradition, there were two Messiahs or Chosen Ones, with John, the Priest Messiah, one rung above Jesus, the incarnated King Messiah. If the Johannite Heresy is truly the key to understanding the Templar scroll now in Belgium it must be allowed that the Knights were Johannites and embraced a greater veneration for John the Baptist than Jesus. Furthermore, if they were Johannites then they practiced a gnostic path comprised of heretical rites that culminated in an inner revelation regarding the nature of the universe and the goal of human existence. „
( https://atlantisrisingmagazine.com/article/the-templars-greatest-secret/ )
In a remarkable achievement of historical detective work that is destined to become a classic, authors Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince delve into the mysterious world of the Freemasons, the Cathars, the Knights Templar, and the occult to discover the truth behind an underground religion with roots in the first century that survives even today. Chronicling their fascinating quest for truth through time and space, the authors reveal an astonishing new view of the real motives and character of the founder of Christianity, as well as the actual historical -- and revelatory -- roles of John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene. Painstakingly researched and thoroughly documented, The Templar Revelation presents a secret history, preserved through the centuries but encoded in works of art and even in the great Gothic cathedrals of Europe, whose final chapter could shatter the foundation of the Christian Church.
A Presentation to Minerva Study Circle on 23-6-18 in St Albans, England. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp20LriogTQ&;t=1s
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
Edmundo Lupieri - The Mandaeans: The Last Gnostics
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
( https://atlantisrisingmagazine.com/article/the-templars-greatest-secret/ )
In a remarkable achievement of historical detective work that is destined to become a classic, authors Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince delve into the mysterious world of the Freemasons, the Cathars, the Knights Templar, and the occult to discover the truth behind an underground religion with roots in the first century that survives even today. Chronicling their fascinating quest for truth through time and space, the authors reveal an astonishing new view of the real motives and character of the founder of Christianity, as well as the actual historical -- and revelatory -- roles of John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene. Painstakingly researched and thoroughly documented, The Templar Revelation presents a secret history, preserved through the centuries but encoded in works of art and even in the great Gothic cathedrals of Europe, whose final chapter could shatter the foundation of the Christian Church.
A Presentation to Minerva Study Circle on 23-6-18 in St Albans, England. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp20LriogTQ&;t=1s
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett - Secret History of Lucifer
Lynn Picknett - Mary Magdalene: Christianity’s Hidden Godess
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Stargate Conspiracy: The Truth about Extraterrestrial life and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - Double Standards: The Rudolff Hess Cover-Up
Edmundo Lupieri - The Mandaeans: The Last Gnostics
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" !!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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