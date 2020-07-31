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Talk Radio Europe discuss the use of Chlorine Dioxide with Andrew Hurrell for reversing prostate cancer and Covid 19. Also how it works to restore health
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1574 views • July 31, 2020

Talk Radio Europe discuss the use of Chlorine Dioxide with Andrew Hurrell. We discuss how the effect of chlorine dioxide reverses hypoxia (lack of oxygen) particularly with Covid 19 patients. We also discuss how it helps to reverse disease through the oxygenation of the mitochondria function. This can help to restore proper signalling between major organs of the body, while reducing inflammation and acidoses which are the root causes of most disease states. The program is aired live and is one of the only platforms available where there is no censorship of a live broadcast. The FM listening area is Spain but online the whole world is covered. 

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FOR SPAIN https://www.activatedmineralsolution.com/shop/full-set-ams-jim-humbles-mms/ IN THE UK it is strictly clamped down and you need to phone… Ellen at PH Health. Call or text the PH team on 07547 157 681 You can use my name as a reference of David Carter who refereed you for a supply The two bottles are about £30 and will last for years if you take it whenever it is needed for infections etc. In rare cases where the chlorine dioxide approach fails to completely reverse a disease (although viruses and bacterial infection are always cured) then it can be due to a “blockage” often as a result of liver and gallbladder stones through years of toxic build up. I recently did a liver flush and got over 100 stones out on my first movement. 


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healthcancerfdajim humblemmsdiabetesmark grenonregulationschlorine dioxideautismcurearrestdiseasecdslegal battlecovid 19andreas kalcker
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