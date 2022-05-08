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Has the Bioweapon Made the Vaccinated 'Radioactive' and Crazy?
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231 views • May 08, 2022
Are the unjabbed in danger from the jabbed? Are the vaxxed experiencing personality changes? Should we be afraid if we need to get a blood transfusion, and the only option is jabbed-blood? Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to answer all of these questions and more!
To get the chance to have your questions answered by Dr. Jane Ruby, follow her telegram @DrJaneRuby to ask away!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
To get the chance to have your questions answered by Dr. Jane Ruby, follow her telegram @DrJaneRuby to ask away!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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