© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Fight
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 4 weeks ago
- "Racism" is not a legitimate term -- stop validating it. You validate it considering it a legitimate term and it chains you into submission to your enemies.
- Alex Jones, Civil War, History and the Genocide of the White and Christian Race.
- The Preachers who are cowards and pussies. Our greatest enemy is ourselves . . .
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
2 April 2025 A.D.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.