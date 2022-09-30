Create New Account
Protests Break Out In Europe: Cold Winter Coming
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 29, 2022 


Earlier this week in Germany and the Czech Republic, tens of thousands took to the streets to demand an end to Russia sanctions and the start of the NordStream II pipeline. Then someone blew it up. With better EU/Russia commercial ties no longer an option, how much stronger will protests become? Also today, Kamala Harris tries her hand at foreign policy at the Korea DMZ...with predictable result.

