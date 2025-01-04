BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️"We are totally f*cked man!⚡️Russian intelligence officers intercepted the radio traffic of UKR soldiers in the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) direction.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
247 views • 4 months ago

❗️"We are totally f*cked man! 

⚡️Russian intelligence officers of the 51st Combined Arms Guards Army intercepted the radio traffic of Ukrainian soldiers in the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) direction. 

Adding: 

Biden, on the eve of his resignation, awarded billionaire George Soros a medal. Soros received the 'Medal of Freedom' alongside 19 other individuals. 

Soros 'was one of Donald Trump's outspoken critics,' notes the BBC. He is also one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party. 

The White House has not disclosed the reasons for awarding Soros. Biden's administration stated that all recipients were recognized because they are 'good people who have made outstanding contributions to their country and the world.' 
Among other recipients were singer Bono, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and footballer Lionel Messi.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy