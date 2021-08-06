The Apostate Report #5

As of 2020, more and more celebrity pastors and prominent "Christians" have started to promote Marxist Ideology such asCRT (Critical Race Theory), but why was it spread throughout the Church so prominently as if there were a script to follow?Thanks to Ed Litton's Heresy and Plagiarism Scandals, The Father is pulling back the wool that has revealed the Puppet Master that is controlling the Pulpits of America.... Docent Research Group!please check out NYSTV, if you are interested in seeing the documentary advertised you can use the Promo Code below for your 1st 30 days free and get MANY MORE documentaries and exclusives like The Book of Enoch Video Commentary with David Carrico and Jon Pounders.SOURCES:Follow us on Social Media:Facebook:Twitter:@CourseCorrRadioInstagram:@coursecorrectionradioYou will now be able to find our videos on IGTV as well!MeWe:Parler:@CourseCorrectionRadioGab:@Course_Correction_RadioRumble:CourseCorrectionRadioBrighteon.Social: