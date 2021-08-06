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The Apostate Report #5
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10 views • August 06, 2021
As of 2020, more and more celebrity pastors and prominent "Christians" have started to promote Marxist Ideology such as
CRT (Critical Race Theory), but why was it spread throughout the Church so prominently as if there were a script to follow?
Thanks to Ed Litton's Heresy and Plagiarism Scandals, The Father is pulling back the wool that has revealed the Puppet Master that is controlling the Pulpits of America.... Docent Research Group!
please check out NYSTV, if you are interested in seeing the documentary advertised you can use the Promo Code below for your 1st 30 days free and get MANY MORE documentaries and exclusives like The Book of Enoch Video Commentary with David Carrico and Jon Pounders.
https://nystv.org/
SOURCES:
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/07/09/op-ed-ed-litton-is-disqualified-from-the-pastorate-but-is-he-even-a-christian/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6PJNfbIuS4
https://bereannation.com/j-d-greear-deletes-article-opposing-plagiarism-then-contradicts-himself/
https://protestia.com/2021/07/05/jd-greear-admits-to-purchasing-sermon-material-to-make-himself-look-good/
https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/docent-for-dummies-a-briefer-view-of-our-lengthier-expose-on-docent-group/
https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/docent-group-a-progressive-left-takeover-of-the-american-pulpit/
https://protestia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/vermurlen_cv_with_docent.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y7Ggr6gldQ
https://www.alecsatin.com/mark-driscoll-plagiarism-proof/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200930142358/http://www.ashleymgorman.com/faith/what-would-really-happen-if-we-defunded-planned-parenthood/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2013/06/02/Evangelical-Group-Pushing-Immigration-Doesnt-Legally-Exist/
https://julieroys.com/is-evangelical-immigration-table-a-front-group-for-george-soros/
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/worldviewpedia/transcript/karl-marx-1818-1883-and-his-stated-desire-dethrone-god-and-destroy
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CRT (Critical Race Theory), but why was it spread throughout the Church so prominently as if there were a script to follow?
Thanks to Ed Litton's Heresy and Plagiarism Scandals, The Father is pulling back the wool that has revealed the Puppet Master that is controlling the Pulpits of America.... Docent Research Group!
please check out NYSTV, if you are interested in seeing the documentary advertised you can use the Promo Code below for your 1st 30 days free and get MANY MORE documentaries and exclusives like The Book of Enoch Video Commentary with David Carrico and Jon Pounders.
https://nystv.org/
SOURCES:
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/07/09/op-ed-ed-litton-is-disqualified-from-the-pastorate-but-is-he-even-a-christian/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6PJNfbIuS4
https://bereannation.com/j-d-greear-deletes-article-opposing-plagiarism-then-contradicts-himself/
https://protestia.com/2021/07/05/jd-greear-admits-to-purchasing-sermon-material-to-make-himself-look-good/
https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/docent-for-dummies-a-briefer-view-of-our-lengthier-expose-on-docent-group/
https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/docent-group-a-progressive-left-takeover-of-the-american-pulpit/
https://protestia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/vermurlen_cv_with_docent.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y7Ggr6gldQ
https://www.alecsatin.com/mark-driscoll-plagiarism-proof/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200930142358/http://www.ashleymgorman.com/faith/what-would-really-happen-if-we-defunded-planned-parenthood/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2013/06/02/Evangelical-Group-Pushing-Immigration-Doesnt-Legally-Exist/
https://julieroys.com/is-evangelical-immigration-table-a-front-group-for-george-soros/
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/worldviewpedia/transcript/karl-marx-1818-1883-and-his-stated-desire-dethrone-god-and-destroy
Follow us on Social Media:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/CourseCorrectionRadio/
Twitter:
@CourseCorrRadio
Instagram:
@coursecorrectionradio
You will now be able to find our videos on IGTV as well!
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/p/coursecorrectionradio
Parler:
@CourseCorrectionRadio
Gab:
@Course_Correction_Radio
Rumble:
CourseCorrectionRadio
Brighteon.Social:
@[email protected]
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