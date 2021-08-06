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The Apostate Report #5
Course Correction Radio
Course Correction Radio
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10 views • August 06, 2021
As of 2020, more and more celebrity pastors and prominent "Christians" have started to promote Marxist Ideology such as
CRT (Critical Race Theory), but why was it spread throughout the Church so prominently as if there were a script to follow?

Thanks to Ed Litton's Heresy and Plagiarism Scandals, The Father is pulling back the wool that has revealed the Puppet Master that is controlling the Pulpits of America.... Docent Research Group!

please check out NYSTV, if you are interested in seeing the documentary advertised you can use the Promo Code below for your 1st 30 days free and get MANY MORE documentaries and exclusives like The Book of Enoch Video Commentary with David Carrico and Jon Pounders.

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SOURCES:

https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/07/09/op-ed-ed-litton-is-disqualified-from-the-pastorate-but-is-he-even-a-christian/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6PJNfbIuS4

https://bereannation.com/j-d-greear-deletes-article-opposing-plagiarism-then-contradicts-himself/

https://protestia.com/2021/07/05/jd-greear-admits-to-purchasing-sermon-material-to-make-himself-look-good/

https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/docent-for-dummies-a-briefer-view-of-our-lengthier-expose-on-docent-group/

https://protestia.com/2021/07/19/docent-group-a-progressive-left-takeover-of-the-american-pulpit/

https://protestia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/vermurlen_cv_with_docent.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y7Ggr6gldQ

https://www.alecsatin.com/mark-driscoll-plagiarism-proof/
https://web.archive.org/web/20200930142358/http://www.ashleymgorman.com/faith/what-would-really-happen-if-we-defunded-planned-parenthood/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2013/06/02/Evangelical-Group-Pushing-Immigration-Doesnt-Legally-Exist/

https://julieroys.com/is-evangelical-immigration-table-a-front-group-for-george-soros/

https://www.worldviewweekend.com/worldviewpedia/transcript/karl-marx-1818-1883-and-his-stated-desire-dethrone-god-and-destroy

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Keywords
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