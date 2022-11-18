Create New Account
Oceanus Brass Sea Shanty Unboxing and Review 5.0/5
Another nice piece from Oceanus Brass that caught my attention. This little thumb piano is very nice and quite cool. While I have no musical talent it is fun to plink on and the sound is very pleasantAn easy 5* acquisition to the collection.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with me.

Please Like, Share and Remind.

Skal!

E

Always be the big 3 folks

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

