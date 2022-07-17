The Prototype of the Russian Electric Car "E-Neva" - from the Almaz-Antey - 071722

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prototype of the Russian electric car E-Neva from the "Almaz-Antey" concern was presented to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.
E-Neva is a crossover with a modern design. The car will be released in two versions. The first is a gas (propane-butane mixture) version with an electric transmission, which can travel up to 1000 km (about 620 miles) without refueling. The second model, a hybrid with a 52-liter (13 gallons) gas fuel system ( propane-butane mixture) and 70 kWh batteries, will have a range of 810 km (around 500 miles). In both cases, the hybrid will be able to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds. The maximum speed can reach 180 km / h. (110 mph)
Production is scheduled to start in 2024.
BTW, "Almaz-Antey" unites about 60 enterprises involved in the development and production of weapons for air and missile defense, including S-300, S-400, and S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems.