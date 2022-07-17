The Prototype of the Russian Electric Car "E-Neva" - from the Almaz-Antey - 071722

The prototype of the Russian electric car E-Neva from the "Almaz-Antey" concern was presented to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.





E-Neva is a crossover with a modern design. The car will be released in two versions. The first is a gas (propane-butane mixture) version with an electric transmission, which can travel up to 1000 km (about 620 miles) without refueling. The second model, a hybrid with a 52-liter (13 gallons) gas fuel system ( propane-butane mixture) and 70 kWh batteries, will have a range of 810 km (around 500 miles). In both cases, the hybrid will be able to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds. The maximum speed can reach 180 km / h. (110 mph)





Production is scheduled to start in 2024.





BTW, "Almaz-Antey" unites about 60 enterprises involved in the development and production of weapons for air and missile defense, including S-300, S-400, and S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems.