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Why Economic Collapse Will Happen | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
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190 views • June 07, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3265/why-economic-collapse-will-happen-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3265-why-economic-collapse-will-happen-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
The Dow closed above 18,000 on Monday for the first time since last July - but unfortunately that news isn't as positive as it sounds. Stefan Molyneux and Peter Schiff discuss the massive cracks in the world economic system, corporations defaulting on their debt, Saudi Arabia threatening to pull $750 billion in assets from the United States economy, the coming collapse in the health care industry, misleading employment statistics, the Panama Papers Scandal and the danger of economic collapse.
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3265-why-economic-collapse-will-happen-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
The Dow closed above 18,000 on Monday for the first time since last July - but unfortunately that news isn't as positive as it sounds. Stefan Molyneux and Peter Schiff discuss the massive cracks in the world economic system, corporations defaulting on their debt, Saudi Arabia threatening to pull $750 billion in assets from the United States economy, the coming collapse in the health care industry, misleading employment statistics, the Panama Papers Scandal and the danger of economic collapse.
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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