Canopy Growth Has CO2 Extraction Exclusivity?

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth is suing Britain’s GW Pharmaceuticals in U.S. federal court. The U.S. patent was issued to Canopy the same day the lawsuit was filed, alleging that GW is knowingly infringing upon Canopy’s intellectual property.GW allegedly uses a Canopy-patented method to extract CBD, the active ingredient in its Epidiolex medication. After obtaining a ruling in Canopy's favor, they would be in a strong position to claim further patent infringement, including against almost every major cannabis-oil manufacturer in the United States.Anyone using a CO2 extraction method would then be using technology owned by Canopy Growth and would owe them money, inclduing 87% of GW Pharma’s revenue that came from U.S. CBD sales.Show Notes:Cannabis firm Canopy Growth sues GW Pharma, claiming patent infringementGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 614 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.