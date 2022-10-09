PSYCHOPATHS RUN THE SHOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Stophypocrisy
Based on Thomas Sheridan excellent work AVOIDING TOXIC PEOPLE and SITUATIONS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7v7GFA0fUM
Also please check out his excellent work 'Labyrinth of the Psychopath' series.
Music by Alexandre Keiling - Black Velvet · The Wooden Wolf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj9iuaLeWnI
Cut by Stophypocrisy at PSP