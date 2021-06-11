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Inventor of Pistol Stabilizing Braces Designed to Help Injured Veterans Slams ATF For New Ruling
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20 views • June 11, 2021
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Colion Noir
ATF stabilizing braces
https://bit.ly/2CHLudt
Alex Bosco, Inventor of Pistol Stabilizing Braces Designed to Help Injured Veterans Slams ATF For New Ruling.
On June 7th, ATF published a new notice of proposed rulemaking on its website entitled Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached “Stabilizing Braces”. The proposed rule has not yet been published in the Federal Register, and interested parties will have 90 days to comment on the proposed rule once it is published.
The rule seems aimed at making nearly all configurations of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces subject to the taxation and registration requirements of the National Firearms Act.
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Colion Noir
ATF stabilizing braces
https://bit.ly/2CHLudt
Alex Bosco, Inventor of Pistol Stabilizing Braces Designed to Help Injured Veterans Slams ATF For New Ruling.
On June 7th, ATF published a new notice of proposed rulemaking on its website entitled Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached “Stabilizing Braces”. The proposed rule has not yet been published in the Federal Register, and interested parties will have 90 days to comment on the proposed rule once it is published.
The rule seems aimed at making nearly all configurations of firearms equipped with stabilizing braces subject to the taxation and registration requirements of the National Firearms Act.
Defund Gun Control
➡️ https://bit.ly/33QJASD
GUNS ARE ESSENTIAL Merchandise
➡️ https://bit.ly/2XxJxbT
Help US Further our Pro Constitution, Pro 2A message:
https://www.MrColionNoir.com/donate/
If I Only Had One Concealed Carry - FREE Book
➡️ https://www.mrcolionnoir.com/start-here/
To Order Your PRO 2A Hats Click Here:
➡️ https://shop.mrcolionnoir.com/collect...
FOLLOW ME ON:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/mrcolionnoir
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/colionnoir/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/COLIONNOIR/
#GunsAreEssential
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