WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 27APR22 - Plane Stunt Goes Wrong

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/rLr4U7u5IVs
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #172
Links to sources:
Plane Stunt Goes Wrong - © Red Bull Media House
Stratolaunch - https://fb.watch/b_R0_VH4Dc/
Waterskiing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cVsk...
Tailslide - https://fb.watch/c9upZ8ECn5/
400 Horsepower Plane - https://fb.watch/c9w6fQHr7b/
Flares - https://fb.watch/carxqvFdVh/
Foam - https://fb.watch/bT65HmlrBc/
Landing Without Nose Gear - https://fb.watch/cqCsskHvTO/
Landing On Motorhome - https://fb.watch/cqEWMcl4b5/
Landing Gear Fire - https://fb.watch/crF7Oqc_ul/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet