Vera Sharav And Scott Schara - Eugenics, Medical Murder And Covid 19

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Vera Sharav and Scott Shara is joining us. Vera is an advocate for human rights. She is the founder and president for the alliance for human Research protection which serves as an information resource and public interest watchdog organization. Their goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy in biomedical research and bring accountability to that endeavor.





In 1941 Vera was 3 1/2 years old when her family was forced from their home in Romania and deported to Ukraine. They were herded into a concentration camp essentially left to starve.





Her father died of typhus when she was 5. In 1944 as the final solution was being aggressively implemented Romania retreated from its alliance with Nazi Germany. The government permitted several hundred Jewish orphans under the age of 12 to return to Romainia. She was not an orphan but her mother lied to save her life. She boarded a cattle car train that continued to transport jews to death camps. it took four years before she was reunited with her mother.





Scott Schara was the father of Grace Schara a beautiful 19 year old young girl with Down syndrome who died October 13 2021at a covid hospital.It was a hospital following government treatment protocols that continue to fail at preventing covid deaths. Many hospitals are committed to following what the government dictates and receive financial benefits by doing so. Graces case highlights many abuses along with the dangers of financial temptation.





The holocaust connection is glaring and Scott and Vera have come together to bring awareness to what is ahead if we do not act now.





Please welcome Vera Sharav and Scott Schara to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





