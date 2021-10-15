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2022 Winter Olympics Could Be The Event China Releases a Second Virus
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110 views • October 15, 2021
If you wanted to spread another virus, what would be a good event to release it? Also, Australia continues to push full blown communism.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
38:26 Stinchfield talks to Australian Filmmaker Topher Field who was arrested for speaking the truth
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield/vid/1_godluvss
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
38:26 Stinchfield talks to Australian Filmmaker Topher Field who was arrested for speaking the truth
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield/vid/1_godluvss
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