RT News - May 7 2025 6AM GMT

May 7, 2025

rt.com









India stresses its military operation against terrorists in Pakistan was aimed at preventing further attacks, not aggravating the crisis. Although Pakistan's tit-for-tat response to New Delhi's strikes, leaves three people dead. Pakistan says twenty six people were killed and dozens wounded following India's strikes although Islamabad says it won't escalate if New Delhi also backs down. After its failed Kursk gambit, Kiev ramps up its attacks on Russia ahead of Victory Day with over a hundred drones downed in Moscow in just 48 hours. We look at how Western media hypes up Zelensky's attempts to rain on Moscow's parade.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/