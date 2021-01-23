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What does a Super Grand Solar Minimum look like? Video 3
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133 views • January 23, 2021
This video talks about what a Super Grand Solar Minimum (SGSM) looks like. Follow along as I will be offering many videos to come which detail many of the things in this video. Best of everything from Central Texas - Cheers - Dennis All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
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