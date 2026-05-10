Russia is ready to store Iran's enriched uranium - as it has done before - Putin

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☢️ Russia is ready to store Iran's enriched uranium — as it has done before (during a press conference of question & answers given yesterday by Putin)
Russian president Vladimir Putin reminded that Moscow already played this role under the 2015 nuclear deal. All parties accepted the model until Washington later hardened its position.
💬 "We did that once in 2015, and Iran trusting us fully... We have this experience. And I said once again that we are ready to repeat just that."
Putin notes that Russian‑Iranian cooperation on peaceful atom continues unaffected by the current war – Bushehr is still running.