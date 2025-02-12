BrightLearn - Futurist Insights on AI and Humanity's Future, an interview with John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Natural News, futurist John Petersen and truth-seeker Mike Adams delve into a wide-ranging discussion on groundbreaking AI projects, the evolution of human consciousness, the ethical dangers of AI, and the potential for extraterrestrial disclosure, emphasizing the importance of decentralized knowledge and ethical technology in shaping an uncertain future.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Watch the full interview here.