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How To Elect Ron Paul
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20 views • March 04, 2021
A gift to those who believe that political action will set us free. By Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio - Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Hi everybody, it's Stefan Molyneux from Freedomain Radio. So it is January 3, 2012 and tonight is in some ways the make or break for Ron Paul in Iowa. Now, I've made my position on political action clear, but of course no one can predict the future, and what I think is absolutely necessary for the rescuing of liberty from the jaws of tyranny is commitment - is commitment! So, I'm going to hand you a little gem of a speech which I think is necessary for Ron Paul to win.
If you believe that Ron Paul is going to secure liberty, that Ron Paul is the best hope for the freedom of the Union, then you need to be committed - and being committed is not about personal commitment; being committed is about social commitment. I've run successful companies, I've started the largest philosophy show in the world - I know little bit about success, and I know little bit about commitments.
I hope you will take this advice, because if you believe that this is how it's going to work, then you need to give it 250% if it's going to work. I don't want you to look back upon regret if Ron Paul does not succeed in the way you want him to, and kick yourself for not doing more.
So: here's the more that you can do.
You need to get people out to vote for Ron Paul - and that is a matter of personal commitment to the virtues that you believe Ron Paul is going to achieve.
I will give you three examples.
Number One: War
Ron Paul as the future commander-in-chief can, it is argued, bring home all the troops and end imperialism and foreign wars. This is going to save the lives literally of hundreds of thousands of people - and thousands of Americans. Life and death - this is the import, this is the depth, this is the power of what is at stake.
Life and death.
The life and death of hundreds of thousands of people. You have to be pretty stone hearted to put political ideology above the lives of hundreds of thousands of people - and so you can say to people:
"Ron Paul has committed to ending foreign wars. Ron Paul knows what it is like to be ideologically pure; he knows what it is like to do that which is unpopular for the sake of that which is true and that which is good - and so we have every reason to believe that he will follow through on that commitment - which will save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. I am committed to saving those lives, I am committed to getting him elected. Now you need to cough up 20 bucks - and if you don't have 20 bucks, I will beg borrow or steal it for you - and you need to come down to the convention, and you need to cast your vote for Ron Paul tonight, because hundreds of thousands of people's lives literally hang in the balance.
"Now if you say 'yes' to me - if you trust me (I have studied the stuff for many years I am in depth, I am knowledgeable about these things) - if you trust me then I will thank you. I think the future will thank you, I think you will look back and look at it as a turning point in a change in your life, in a way of doing things that is even better than what you've done before.
Hi everybody, it's Stefan Molyneux from Freedomain Radio. So it is January 3, 2012 and tonight is in some ways the make or break for Ron Paul in Iowa. Now, I've made my position on political action clear, but of course no one can predict the future, and what I think is absolutely necessary for the rescuing of liberty from the jaws of tyranny is commitment - is commitment! So, I'm going to hand you a little gem of a speech which I think is necessary for Ron Paul to win.
If you believe that Ron Paul is going to secure liberty, that Ron Paul is the best hope for the freedom of the Union, then you need to be committed - and being committed is not about personal commitment; being committed is about social commitment. I've run successful companies, I've started the largest philosophy show in the world - I know little bit about success, and I know little bit about commitments.
I hope you will take this advice, because if you believe that this is how it's going to work, then you need to give it 250% if it's going to work. I don't want you to look back upon regret if Ron Paul does not succeed in the way you want him to, and kick yourself for not doing more.
So: here's the more that you can do.
You need to get people out to vote for Ron Paul - and that is a matter of personal commitment to the virtues that you believe Ron Paul is going to achieve.
I will give you three examples.
Number One: War
Ron Paul as the future commander-in-chief can, it is argued, bring home all the troops and end imperialism and foreign wars. This is going to save the lives literally of hundreds of thousands of people - and thousands of Americans. Life and death - this is the import, this is the depth, this is the power of what is at stake.
Life and death.
The life and death of hundreds of thousands of people. You have to be pretty stone hearted to put political ideology above the lives of hundreds of thousands of people - and so you can say to people:
"Ron Paul has committed to ending foreign wars. Ron Paul knows what it is like to be ideologically pure; he knows what it is like to do that which is unpopular for the sake of that which is true and that which is good - and so we have every reason to believe that he will follow through on that commitment - which will save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. I am committed to saving those lives, I am committed to getting him elected. Now you need to cough up 20 bucks - and if you don't have 20 bucks, I will beg borrow or steal it for you - and you need to come down to the convention, and you need to cast your vote for Ron Paul tonight, because hundreds of thousands of people's lives literally hang in the balance.
"Now if you say 'yes' to me - if you trust me (I have studied the stuff for many years I am in depth, I am knowledgeable about these things) - if you trust me then I will thank you. I think the future will thank you, I think you will look back and look at it as a turning point in a change in your life, in a way of doing things that is even better than what you've done before.
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