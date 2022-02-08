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Freedom Canberra Tuesday 8 February 2022
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108 views • February 11, 2022
On Monday evening, we entered the Freedom Camp Canberra Showgrounds (EPIC) and joined with the protest focused action for the next three days before having to depart. This video reports some of the action during the following day. There is too much to pack in otherwise. The voice backing for that day's images is Ricardo Bosey who spoke at the 8:30 am camp briefing. He laid out the need for a COMPLETE governmental reset, not just stopping the mandates, but to completely replace the way we have been governed, at least since 1973. The images show our visit to Parliament House, the speakers and the crowd.
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