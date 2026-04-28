Episode 17 - Catherine A Wright delves into galactic history and her own deep dives down the rabbit hole

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Dr Reverend Catherine A Wright goes down the rabbit hole big time in this riveting discussion. While we meander quite a bit which tends to happen when cosmic minds are in a room, we cover a lot of ground. Catherine grew up in an illuminati family and has been targeted all her life. Catherine recounts her life story and what events led her to escaping the darkness and living a life that is in alignment with source. Being targeted, Catherine has experienced much trauma including eight automobile accidents. She's currently disabled and requesting support. Please consider! Blessings :) Please Support medical bills: Paypal @CatherineWright446 Or cash app: $CatherineAWright Contract 4 consultation: CatswildRide8@ gmail.com