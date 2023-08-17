Create New Account
Ardis, Merritt & Shemirani: CDC Lied About What "COVID" Is & What's In The COVID Shots
Sons of Liberty
Published 17 hours ago

In this episode, I'll play my interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis at Red Pill Expo 2023, along with a shot clip of information concerning the said mRNA shot from Dr. Lee Merritt and Kate Shemirani. We'll also look at Scriptures referencing the deceitfulness of men, especially when it comes to sorcery and point to the One who is the way the TRUTH and the life.

