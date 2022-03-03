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A Voice Of Freedom with Ernst Zündel Number 35 - The Leuchter Report 1988: Fred Leuchter and Robert Faurisson
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57 views • March 03, 2022
This is the thirty fifth episode in the "A Voice Of Freedom" series titled - The Leuchter Report 1988: Fred Leuchter and Robert Faurisson - produced by Samisdat Publishers and directed by Ernst Zundel.
Keywords
holocaustcanadaholohoaxworld war 2national socialismroberttodayfaurissondeutschlandfredleuchterholocaust denialernst zundelepisode 35robert faurissonfred leuchterhistorical revisionismleuchter reportthe leuchter reportrevisionismusgerman nationalismthe leuchter report 1988the leuchter report 1988 - fred leuchter and robert faurissonsamisdat publishersa voice of freedom
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