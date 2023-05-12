Juan O Savin-The Nearing Storm, Trump, Ukraine, Tucker, Border & More

Today's interview Juan shares about the court case against Trump & it's findings; J6, Title 42 & our border; 51 Intel Agents that handed us Biden; Whistleblowers and their plight; Multi-level Chess, The Upcoming Storm and the Near Death Experience of America... and more! Ending with an amazing prayer that I receive in Jesus Name for Our viewers! Wonderful insightful interview! Please like and share, share, share For Magador Gear and other cool stuff.... www.TheJenniferMac.com/store Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Gettr: @WarriorsRise Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise.net

