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THE SCHOOLS AND CHURCHES ARE FULL OF PEDOPHILES AND GROOMERS
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113 views • May 20, 2022
They are sick and evil people that are demonized and are running the education system, the courts, cities, states, politicians, hollywood and more.
Some are pawns in the machine and are to ignorant or stupid to know it. Or they just want to collect their check and they don't care want it takes even if it is a child's life. Get your kids out of public school. It could save their very life.
Source: Alien.Wars
Some are pawns in the machine and are to ignorant or stupid to know it. Or they just want to collect their check and they don't care want it takes even if it is a child's life. Get your kids out of public school. It could save their very life.
Source: Alien.Wars
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