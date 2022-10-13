The Portal Is Coming From God!

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

Which Part Of The Lord’s Prayer Will Be Coming To Life, Very Soon?

Master Lama Rasji Tells Us Which Phrase We Need To Be Praying Every Day!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 70, Judgment Starts 11/11/22. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-70-judgement-starts-11-11-22/





☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



