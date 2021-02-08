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White House construction update from next door in Lafayette
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790 views • February 08, 2021
Published on 08 Feb 2021 / In News and Politics
White House Construction Update and Marine 1 returns
Many of you have asked about the construction across from the White House, some even speculating that “gallows” were being built by a military tribunal to deal with “traitors”. As I showed in my previous video, this construction is actually the press viewing stand for the Inaugural Parade that didn’t take place, and as we can see now a week later, the construction is actually be de-constructed. There is very little left of the viewing platform and it will soon be back in a warehouse.
On the way to the White House we also saw Marine 1, with two decoys, come in for a landing. Following a weekend at home in Delaware, the President flew back this morning after watching the Super Bowl with his family. We also saw the Octagon House, which was once the ‘White House’ (well, more exactly, the President’s house) and a random riot control squad walking down the street, because that sort of thing is now considered normal in Washington D.C., so it seems…
00:00 Intro
00:01 National Mall
01:34 Marine One
05:17 DCFD Foam / Crash Rescue Fire Engines
07:20 The old "White House"
10:18 Construction in Lafayette Park / Update
12:40 Random Riot Squad on the Street
——————
PenguinSix has walked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the patheticness of the Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:
Twitter @penguinsix
Happs @penguinsix
Instagram @penguinsix
Facebook - PenguinSix
Twitch - @ThePenguinsix
White House Construction Update and Marine 1 returns
Many of you have asked about the construction across from the White House, some even speculating that “gallows” were being built by a military tribunal to deal with “traitors”. As I showed in my previous video, this construction is actually the press viewing stand for the Inaugural Parade that didn’t take place, and as we can see now a week later, the construction is actually be de-constructed. There is very little left of the viewing platform and it will soon be back in a warehouse.
On the way to the White House we also saw Marine 1, with two decoys, come in for a landing. Following a weekend at home in Delaware, the President flew back this morning after watching the Super Bowl with his family. We also saw the Octagon House, which was once the ‘White House’ (well, more exactly, the President’s house) and a random riot control squad walking down the street, because that sort of thing is now considered normal in Washington D.C., so it seems…
00:00 Intro
00:01 National Mall
01:34 Marine One
05:17 DCFD Foam / Crash Rescue Fire Engines
07:20 The old "White House"
10:18 Construction in Lafayette Park / Update
12:40 Random Riot Squad on the Street
——————
PenguinSix has walked over 17,000 miles (27,000kms) in the past six years and is still walking. He is an American expat who spent the last decade in Hong Kong with his family and is now back in Washington DC, continuing his daily ritual of taking very long hikes around the city catching the sights and sounds of the city while live streaming to share with others. History, culture, life as an expat (with reverse culture shock), and the patheticness of the Chinese food in Washington DC are regular topics of discussion. Feel free to follow him on other social media accounts such as:
Twitter @penguinsix
Happs @penguinsix
Instagram @penguinsix
Facebook - PenguinSix
Twitch - @ThePenguinsix
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