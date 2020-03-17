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Firing a 10-Bore Flintlock Rifle ala Joseph Manton - with Mike Carrick
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24 views • March 17, 2020
Back in the early days of the Martini-Henry Forum on the long defunct Gunandknife.com, Mike was one of the original members there who didn't make the jump when G&K went down, over to britishmilitariaforums.com. Mike was still around though through his position as Q&A editor at Arms Heritage Magazine.
This video of mike shooting his modern hand made replica of a fine Joseph Manton Big Game Rifle faithful in execution that dates to the 1790s. This video comes courtesy of the folks at https://www.forgottenweapons.com/. Enjoy... ~JT
This video of mike shooting his modern hand made replica of a fine Joseph Manton Big Game Rifle faithful in execution that dates to the 1790s. This video comes courtesy of the folks at https://www.forgottenweapons.com/. Enjoy... ~JT
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