My PUSH Workout in the Gym For Any Skill Level In a Hurry (20-30 min)

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Almost nothing can replace the tear and catabolic assist of fighting a machine back to resting position in the gym with some weight on it! In this video we go over my two absolute favorite machines for use if you are in a time crunch on back day.
Although I do like programming specific free weight exercises to hit each muscle group, sometimes you just don't have the time, mental, or physical energy to balance for 15-25 sets!
When in a hurry for push day (tris, pecs, shoulders), my go to machines are the assisted dip machine and cable fly machine. If there isn't a waiting line for the cable fly (good luck), start with the assisted dip loaded with about half your body weight and start with high reps (15-20) and slowly increase the weight. See video for details.
Following that, jump onto the fly machine and target whichever part of your pec the dip didn't hit! Full configuration explained in the video.
Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.
This routine takes no more than 30 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
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