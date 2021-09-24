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WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI
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1437 views • September 24, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/24/gavi-bill-gates-world-health-organization.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210924&mid=DM1001508&rid=1273326365
The WHO has turned global health security into a dictatorship, where the director general has assumed sole power to make decisions by which member states must abide
According to a long-term World Health Organization insider, Bill Gates’ vaccine alliance, GAVI, is directing the WHO
GAVI is headquartered in Switzerland. In 2009, GAVI was recognized as an international institution and granted total blanket immunity, including immunity against criminal sanctions. It is also exempt from paying taxes
In 2017, Gates asked to be part of the WHO’s executive board — like a member state — because of his funding. While the “one-man nation-state of Gates” was not officially voted in, it appears he may have been granted unofficial power of influence
Swissmedic, the Food and Drug Administration of Switzerland, has entered into a three-way contract agreement with Gates and the WHO. It appears other WHO member states have entered into this three-way agreement as well
The WHO has turned global health security into a dictatorship, where the director general has assumed sole power to make decisions by which member states must abide
According to a long-term World Health Organization insider, Bill Gates’ vaccine alliance, GAVI, is directing the WHO
GAVI is headquartered in Switzerland. In 2009, GAVI was recognized as an international institution and granted total blanket immunity, including immunity against criminal sanctions. It is also exempt from paying taxes
In 2017, Gates asked to be part of the WHO’s executive board — like a member state — because of his funding. While the “one-man nation-state of Gates” was not officially voted in, it appears he may have been granted unofficial power of influence
Swissmedic, the Food and Drug Administration of Switzerland, has entered into a three-way contract agreement with Gates and the WHO. It appears other WHO member states have entered into this three-way agreement as well
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