Blood Moon On March 3rd Will Bring Natural Disasters & Devastation. Possibility Of Death

Blood moon will occur on March 3rd 2026. This celestial event will be a total lunar eclipse. This sky phenomenon is an astronomical event that will not take place again as a heavenly occurrence until God sees fit. You will not need a telescope to view this cosmic event in the sky. Natural disasters often occur around the same time frame as a blood moon.





Blood Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse 2026. Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2029: Blood Moon Viewing Times for East Coast, West Coast and Central U.S. The total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, will be visible across New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Miami, but east coast viewers only get 20 to 30 minutes before moonset. Find your exact viewing time and moonset information in the app to catch this rare celestial event.





See the 'impossible' as sunrise and a total lunar eclipse appear at the same time on March 3. A rare atmospheric effect called selenelion could briefly let skywatchers see the rising sun and a blood moon at the same time. This year's first lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, offers a rare chance to see a strange celestial sight traditionally thought impossible: the rising sun and the eclipsed moon in the sky at the same time.





