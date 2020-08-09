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48000 children were paralised by Bill Gates vaccines in India
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115 views • August 09, 2020
2014 08 31
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?
https://bit.ly/3fGl35q
2017 02 08
India cuts some funding ties with Gates Foundation on immunization
https://reut.rs/3gGefpZ
2017 06 28
Rare But Real: Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Cause MoreM Paralysis Than Wild Polio
https://n.pr/2DPAhb1
2018 10 02
WHO plays down risk to Indian children from tainted polio vaccine
https://reut.rs/3gEYiQB
2018 10 01
Contaminated Vaccines Put India's 'Polio Free' Status At Risk
https://bit.ly/31tyLDK
2018 10 16
The Non-Polio Illness That ‘Looks Just Like Polio’
https://bit.ly/3fFqkKs
20180831
Oral Polio Drops Linked To Paralysis In India
https://bit.ly/3kl7qMR
2019 09 24
Polio Vaccination—Still Causing Polio After All These Years
https://bit.ly/2DnuNol
2020 04 09
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination
https://bit.ly/3kp9YJL
Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?
https://bit.ly/3fGl35q
2017 02 08
India cuts some funding ties with Gates Foundation on immunization
https://reut.rs/3gGefpZ
2017 06 28
Rare But Real: Mutant Strains Of Polio Vaccine Cause MoreM Paralysis Than Wild Polio
https://n.pr/2DPAhb1
2018 10 02
WHO plays down risk to Indian children from tainted polio vaccine
https://reut.rs/3gEYiQB
2018 10 01
Contaminated Vaccines Put India's 'Polio Free' Status At Risk
https://bit.ly/31tyLDK
2018 10 16
The Non-Polio Illness That ‘Looks Just Like Polio’
https://bit.ly/3fFqkKs
20180831
Oral Polio Drops Linked To Paralysis In India
https://bit.ly/3kl7qMR
2019 09 24
Polio Vaccination—Still Causing Polio After All These Years
https://bit.ly/2DnuNol
2020 04 09
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination
https://bit.ly/3kp9YJL
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