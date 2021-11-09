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CDC IGNORES RISK, APPROVES VAX
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155 views • November 09, 2021
CDC IGNORES RISK, APPROVES VAX
CDC IGNORES RISK, APPROVES VAX
The CDC has officially extended Pfizer’s COVID shot EUA for 5-11 yr olds. Pop-up school clinics and vaccine passports are now being aimed at that age group as doctors and parents recoil. What about the risks? We break down the heart inflammation numbers the CDC ignored.
#CDC #Myocarditis #VaccinePassports
POSTED: November 9, 2021
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYBbciprNce5/?list=subscriptions
CDC IGNORES RISK, APPROVES VAX
The CDC has officially extended Pfizer’s COVID shot EUA for 5-11 yr olds. Pop-up school clinics and vaccine passports are now being aimed at that age group as doctors and parents recoil. What about the risks? We break down the heart inflammation numbers the CDC ignored.
#CDC #Myocarditis #VaccinePassports
POSTED: November 9, 2021
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/nYBbciprNce5/?list=subscriptions
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