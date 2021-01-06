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"Is President Trump Going to Play This Trump Card for 2020
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158 views • January 06, 2021
Listening to (Ret.)Gen. Michael Flynn talk with Alex Jones last night I wonder if this is not going to happen!
Recalling so much info from the past and thinking about it - this just might actually happen. VP Pence UNFOLLOWED the President on Twitter just a while ago!
That tells you all about the coward/traitor MIKE PENCE!
Who knows? There have been so many disappointments over the last four years!Listen and think about it.
Recalling so much info from the past and thinking about it - this just might actually happen. VP Pence UNFOLLOWED the President on Twitter just a while ago!
That tells you all about the coward/traitor MIKE PENCE!
Who knows? There have been so many disappointments over the last four years!Listen and think about it.
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