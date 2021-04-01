BREAKING: New from Mike Lindell - Uncovers Irrefutable Election Theft Proof

Mike Lindell TV is working on a new video that will be released next week! And in the interim he has just released out this one hour interview with Dr. Douglas Frank.



Releases Irrefutable Election Theft Proof on New Television Special That Features World Renowned Physicist



On March 31st, Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, released a one-hour television special entitled, Scientific Proof: Internationally Renowned Physicist Absolutely Proves 2020 Election Was Biggest Cyber-Crime in World History.



The special broadcast features Dr. Douglas Frank who holds a Ph.D in Surface Analytical Chemistry for the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Frank is an internationally recognized scientist with over fifty scientific publications. In 1990 Dr. Frank discovered and invented a technique for creating three dimensional images of molecules resting on surfaces. This led to a cover article in Science Magazine, which is the most read science magazine in the world by scientists, and he was on the cover of the Naturwissenschaften, in Europe.



Dr. Frank has spent countless hours since the 2020 election following the data of the election returns county by county across such states as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Colorado to name a few. Dr. Frank’s scientific and mathematical investigation has revealed that there was absolutely massive cyber fraud in the 2020 election.