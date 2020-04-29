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Sugar – How it damages your immune system
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11 views • April 29, 2020
Of all the changes you can make in your life to become healthier and to ensure optimal immune system health, one of the most important is to reduce processed sugar or eliminate it all together from your diet.
I talk in this video about how much sugar most people are actually eating, the issues that it causes and the effects on the body, specifically the brain and immune system. I also share my wife’s and my own personal journeys with cutting out sugar to help her battle cancer.
Watch now and visit us for more: https://alternative-health-concepts.com
I talk in this video about how much sugar most people are actually eating, the issues that it causes and the effects on the body, specifically the brain and immune system. I also share my wife’s and my own personal journeys with cutting out sugar to help her battle cancer.
Watch now and visit us for more: https://alternative-health-concepts.com
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