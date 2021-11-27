© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shamanic Visions
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • November 27, 2021
Please use stereo headphones. Compression does not translate the zero-point energy effects. Visit https://www.NeuralSync.org for full-strength sample audios.
FREQUENCIES include tri-thalamic synchronicity, inner vision sweep, theta state, Lilly waves and gamma for cognitive leaps of intuition & hyper awareness.
FREQUENCIES include tri-thalamic synchronicity, inner vision sweep, theta state, Lilly waves and gamma for cognitive leaps of intuition & hyper awareness.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.