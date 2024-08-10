BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On The Fringe: Their Fall, Russell Brand: CIA ADMIT, Alex Newman: Nixon, Bannons War Room | EP1286
MurTech Daiily News Update
MurTech Daiily News Update
6 views • 8 months ago

On The Fringe: Their Fall, Russell Brand: CIA ADMIT, Alex Newman: Nixon, Bannons War Room | EP1286 - Highlights Begin 08/10/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5afvz0-ep1286.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql


Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/


***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support


***

Comment of the day - deepsee40:

https://rumble.com/v5abkbx-ep1285.html#comment-447951609


Also from KRocky:

https://rumble.com/v5abkbx-ep1285.html#comment-448053605


*** 5:13 - 12:38

On The Fringe 08/10 - Their Fall Is Happening In Real Time

https://rumble.com/embed/v580hrx/?pub=2trvx


***

Russell Brand 08/10 - Resurfaced Clip Shows CIA ADMIT Shocking Revelation

https://rumble.com/embed/v57y9xo/?pub=2trvx


*** 8:21

Alex Newman 08/10 - Nixon's Youngest Lawyer Reflects on Watergate 50 Years Later: "It Ended Up a Coup,"

https://rumble.com/embed/v57zvl6/?pub=2trvx


***

Bannons War Room 08/10 - Democrats Playing From The Same Playbook In 2020 With Rule Changes Before Election

https://rumble.com/embed/v580tql/?pub=2trvx


*******************

