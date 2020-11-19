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Voter fraud introduces new reason for blockchain - already critical against govts war on cash & privacy with Craig Bergman - CEO Vortex Blockchain Technologies
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13 views • November 19, 2020
An under-reported aspect of the Covid crisis entailed the government’s slow war on “infected” cash. As with any other product, will the government’s digital currency speed up the public’s slow uptake of cyber currency - or sabotage this money transition?
IT entrepreneur Craig Bergman presents his technical cash solution, and expand on its blockchain component to show its applicability to election integrity. Continual Voting Fraud controversies make this webinar timely!
IT entrepreneur Craig Bergman presents his technical cash solution, and expand on its blockchain component to show its applicability to election integrity. Continual Voting Fraud controversies make this webinar timely!
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