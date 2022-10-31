【 G -Times NEWS】The Wealthy People Are Fleeing from China

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https://gnews.org/articles/500035
Summary：The wealthiest people in Communist China are planning to leave the country due to the current situation and the rise of the new dictator, Xi Jinping. According to a report, around 10,000 high-net-worth individuals in China are plotting their escape which could take more than $48 billion in wealth