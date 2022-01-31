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William from St. Louis on Circumcision
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22 views • January 31, 2022
Laws should reflect morality and conform to the principles of the US Constitution. Medically non-necessary infant circumcisions violate Americans' 4th amendment right to privacy and are immoral. Therefore, non-necessary infant circumcision should be banned under the 4th amendment.
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