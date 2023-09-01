Create New Account
Special Guest Dr. Judy Mikovits
Published 16 hours ago

We are excited to welcome Dr. Judy Mikovits. Dr. Mikovits was one of the first doctors to speak out in 2020. We will be discussing what she has learned and get Dr. Mikovits' thoughts on the state of where we are at.

https://therealdrjudy.com

doctorjudymikovitsplandemic

