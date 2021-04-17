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I was Ready to quit, then this happens. Monday 12th April 2021. PXH
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150 views • April 17, 2021
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[email protected]
If you appreciate the work i do, Please consider a small donation, For the amount you may pay for a coffee would help me so much and god knows i need some help right now after losing my job of 25 years due to the fake Rona. Thanks you are a LEGEND.
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