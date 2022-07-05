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Los Angeles: An angry customer attacks a street food vendor and the brazen violence was all caught on camera.
The woman is seen tossing the food to the ground, flipping the trays of food. Then she takes her anger out on a female employee, apparently assaulting her. Its unclear what prompted the attack.
More: https://www.foxla.com/news/caught-on-camera-angry-customer-attacks-taco-vendor-in-south-los-angeles