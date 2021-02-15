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To Save A Soldier (1966) "Selling War Propaganda Film"
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50 views • February 15, 2021
To Save A Soldier (1966)
Re: UNCLASSIFIED Government Sponsored Propaganda Film (VHS Transfer)
Experience the American Journey through our country's visual heritage in this historical recording provided by the National Archives of the United States. This film explores the circumstances surrounding the evacuation of a wounded soldier from the battlefield in Vietnam to a stateside hospital. Focusing in on the role of the medical evacuation team and the flight nurse, the scenes cover the entire pickup or "dustoff" sequence, with footage of a helicopter's retrieval of a wounded marine. The film is narrated by Henry Fonda. This historical recording from the National Archives may contain variations in audio and video quality based on the limitations of the original source material.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: UNCLASSIFIED Government Sponsored Propaganda Film (VHS Transfer)
Experience the American Journey through our country's visual heritage in this historical recording provided by the National Archives of the United States. This film explores the circumstances surrounding the evacuation of a wounded soldier from the battlefield in Vietnam to a stateside hospital. Focusing in on the role of the medical evacuation team and the flight nurse, the scenes cover the entire pickup or "dustoff" sequence, with footage of a helicopter's retrieval of a wounded marine. The film is narrated by Henry Fonda. This historical recording from the National Archives may contain variations in audio and video quality based on the limitations of the original source material.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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