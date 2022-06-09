Anita Krishna - Fired from Global TV for Refusing to Report Lies and Spread Propaganda

Anita Krishna, was a Newscast Director with Global TV in Vancouver. Anita began to question her colleagues as to why the time honoured journalistic premises of

truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, fairness, and public accountability were blatantly absent from their covid-19 coverage. Her unwillingness to support the reporting of lies and spreading of propaganda to the masses ultimately resulted in her termination as of January 18, 2022.





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Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:

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HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





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https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate





You can find our videos on:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada