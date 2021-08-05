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Biden forgets the Declaration of Independence 2 times on separate occasions
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110 views • August 05, 2021
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence
Amendment 1. - Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press. ... 2. - The Right to Bear Arms. ...
3. - The Housing of Soldiers. ...
4. - Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures.
Amendments: Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press The Right to Bear Arms The Housing of Soldiers Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases Rights in Civil Cases Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden Other Rights Kept by the People Undelegated Powers Kept by the States and the People nccs net
Amendment 8
- Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden 📜
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Declaration_of_Independence
Amendment 1. - Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press. ... 2. - The Right to Bear Arms. ...
3. - The Housing of Soldiers. ...
4. - Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures.
Amendments: Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press The Right to Bear Arms The Housing of Soldiers Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases Rights in Civil Cases Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden Other Rights Kept by the People Undelegated Powers Kept by the States and the People nccs net
Amendment 8
- Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden 📜
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